InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $3.32 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.7% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $171.26 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.53 and a 200 day moving average of $230.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

