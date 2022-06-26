Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $175,226,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

