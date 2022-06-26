Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.0% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

