Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $294.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

