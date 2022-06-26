Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 1.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 385.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $65.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.85. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16.

