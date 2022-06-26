Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF makes up about 1.5% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $234,000.

RWJ stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.13.

