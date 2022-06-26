Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,335 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.