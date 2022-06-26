iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,983 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $81,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 2,266,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,406,000 after buying an additional 1,564,273 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,990,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after buying an additional 720,096 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $101.15 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.99 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

