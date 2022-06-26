iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,704 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 12.8% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,231,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,560,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 727,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,465 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

