iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 698,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,877,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,277,000 after buying an additional 671,788 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 150,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 20,410 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,514,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.