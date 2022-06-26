iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,562,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,784,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,243,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 818,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,539,000 after purchasing an additional 70,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 58,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT opened at $86.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.93.

