iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,418 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

