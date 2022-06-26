iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Mass General Brigham Inc

Mass General Brigham Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 34.4% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mass General Brigham Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $80,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG opened at $101.05 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.49.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.