iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 625,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,939,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 39,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,466,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 271.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.05 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

