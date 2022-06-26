iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,675 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,767,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,830 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,665,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,301,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,636,000 after acquiring an additional 852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,906,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,902,000 after acquiring an additional 499,367 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

