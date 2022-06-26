iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Boosted by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.14 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53.

