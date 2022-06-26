iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.6% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $26,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,319 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,975,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,433,000 after acquiring an additional 830,363 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,740,000.

MBB stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

