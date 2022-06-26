iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Holdings Raised by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF makes up about 6.3% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter.

IMCB stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02.

