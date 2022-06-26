iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).