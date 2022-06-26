iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IWD stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

