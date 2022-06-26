iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,175,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,829,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $175.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

