iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,801,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,727,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,777,000 after buying an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $83.00 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

