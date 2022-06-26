iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.