iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,723,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $232.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

