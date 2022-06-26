iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

