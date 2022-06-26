iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Steph & Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Steph & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $392.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

