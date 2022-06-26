iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after acquiring an additional 698,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588,841 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after acquiring an additional 773,331 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,088,000 after purchasing an additional 223,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,182,000 after purchasing an additional 433,423 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

