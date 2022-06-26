iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is City Holding Co.’s 7th Largest Position

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.