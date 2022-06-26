iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Cut by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 431.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 140,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 113,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,655,000 after acquiring an additional 304,925 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

