iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Raised by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

BATS GOVT opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07.

