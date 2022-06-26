Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. Isoray shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 129,922 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $39.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Isoray during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Isoray in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Isoray by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Isoray by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Isoray by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

