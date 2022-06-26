Jack Phillips Sells 28,198 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CEO Jack Phillips sold 28,198 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $25,660.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,251.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jack Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $82,033.84.

AXDX stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 493,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 140,883 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 41.0% during the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

