Jean-Olivier Racine Sells 1,157 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 1,157 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $16,776.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $778.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $60.33.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

OM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.