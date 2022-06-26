Jean-Olivier Racine Sells 1,157 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 1,157 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $16,776.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $778.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $60.33.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outset Medical (OM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.