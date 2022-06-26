Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 2,100 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.72) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.15) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.66) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,761.92 ($21.58).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,756.20 ($21.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £89.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,738.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,215.83 ($14.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,726.53 ($33.40). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,744.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,664.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,425.74%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.71) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,401.24).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

