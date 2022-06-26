Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian Sells 100,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,042,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,353,164.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $461.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

loanDepot Company Profile (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.