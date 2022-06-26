Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) PT Lowered to $10.00

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.94% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of JRSH stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.68. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

