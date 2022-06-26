Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) PT Lowered to $10.00

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.94% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of JRSH stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.68. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Jerash Holdings (US) (Get Rating)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.