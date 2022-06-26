John N. Daly Sells 3,000 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) Director John N. Daly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $10,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MTBC stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in CareCloud by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTBC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.