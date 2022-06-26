John N. Daly Sells 3,000 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) Director John N. Daly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $10,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
MTBC stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTBC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.
CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
See Also
