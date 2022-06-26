JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €10.50

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.50 ($11.05) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRARY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($14.11) to €12.40 ($13.05) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.20 ($16.00) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.69.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

