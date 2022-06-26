JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $78.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.
Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
