JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $78.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

