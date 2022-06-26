JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 116,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 208,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after buying an additional 57,369 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 163,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

NYSE JPM opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $111.48 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

