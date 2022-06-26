JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Target Price to SEK 255

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 260 to SEK 255 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ETTYF. Credit Suisse Group raised Essity AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essity AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 300 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Shares of ETTYF opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

