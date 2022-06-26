JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Holdings Boosted by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $51.15.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.