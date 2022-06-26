JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Holdings Boosted by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.