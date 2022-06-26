Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
