Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $25.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIM. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 92,853 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,534 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

