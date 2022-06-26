Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after buying an additional 532,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after buying an additional 169,874 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

