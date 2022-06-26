Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,271 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $232.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.56 and a 200-day moving average of $259.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

