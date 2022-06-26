Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,685 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 232.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $392.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.