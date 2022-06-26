Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 292 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,587,000 after acquiring an additional 102,556 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,696,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $120.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average of $125.85.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

