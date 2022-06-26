Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 90,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 26,264 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24.

