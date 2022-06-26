Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $891.35.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $737.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $779.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $897.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.